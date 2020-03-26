Coronavirus Reaches SMU

I would like to direct you to our sister publication, People Newspapers. Rachel Snider reports that three students have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The news was announced in a letter from SMU President Gerald Turner. Here is Rachel:

The first student, a graduate student in the Cox School of Business who lives off campus, attended one class on March 11 after returning from an international study trip and tested positive at a local hospital on March 15, a letter from SMU President R. Gerald Turner states. The second student, an undergraduate in Dedman College who was living in Loyd Commons with no roommate, was last on campus on March 13 and subsequently tested positive after returning to the family home out-of-state, according to campus leadership. The third student, a Dedman College undergraduate who lives in a private, off-campus residence, was last on campus on March 13 and subsequently tested positive after returning to the family home out-of-state, the letter reads.

Each are recovering at their respective homes. The university is reaching out to anyone who may have come into contact with these students; the last time they were on campus is still within the 14-day incubation period for the virus. But SMU released no identifying information about the patients.

Dallas County currently has 303 recorded cases of COVID-19. Dallas added another 56 today.