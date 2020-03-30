Healthcare
Collin County Whipping Dallas When It Comes to Social Distancing
Come on, people. Get it together. Wait. No. DON'T get it together.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner March 30, 2020 10:14 am
A company called Unacast is using cellphone data to figure out how people have altered their movements since the outbreak of the coronavirus. They have found that the change in average distance traveled correlates to COVID-19 cases. Using that metric, Dallas County so far gets a C, while Collin County gets a B. Have a look. And stay away from me.
