Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Healthcare

Collin County Whipping Dallas When It Comes to Social Distancing

Come on, people. Get it together. Wait. No. DON'T get it together.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner March 30, 2020 10:14 am

A company called Unacast is using cellphone data to figure out how people have altered their movements since the outbreak of the coronavirus. They have found that the change in average distance traveled correlates to COVID-19 cases. Using that metric, Dallas County so far gets a C, while Collin County gets a B. Have a look. And stay away from me.

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments