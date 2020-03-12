A Running List of Dallas Cancellations and Changes Due to Coronavirus

Last updated 3/12/20, 5:20 p.m.

Schools, Public Offices, Etc.

As of this writing—Thursday afternoon, March 12—Dallas ISD has made no decisions on whether to cancel classes. I imagine those words will change in the coming days. Or hours. Here’s what Dallas ISD has said so far. WFAA has a running list of schools that have closed. Here’s where we are on that:

Cistercian Preparatory School canceled classes on March 12 and 13, according to a letter. No extra-curriculars, either.

canceled classes on March 12 and 13, according to a letter. No extra-curriculars, either. Jesuit Dallas moved its classes online for March 12 and 13.

moved its classes online for March 12 and 13. St. Rita Catholic School shut down on Tuesday after an extended member of the community tested positive for COVID-19. Mass begins again on March 14; the campus is being cleaned to CDC standards.

shut down on Tuesday after an extended member of the community tested positive for COVID-19. Mass begins again on March 14; the campus is being cleaned to CDC standards. Ursuline Academy of Dallas moved its classes online for March 12 and 13.

moved its classes online for March 12 and 13. Dallas Baptist University is having an extra week of spring break. Classes start again online March 23. In-person classes are scheduled to start on April 6, but that could change.

is having an extra week of spring break. Classes start again online March 23. In-person classes are scheduled to start on April 6, but that could change. Ditto for UT Arlington. Mavericks have an extra week of spring break with classes resuming March 23 online. Campus tours, events, and activities aren’t happening at least until April 6.

Mavericks have an extra week of spring break with classes resuming March 23 online. Campus tours, events, and activities aren’t happening at least until April 6. The University of North Texas canceled in-person classes through March 22. Classes will begin again on March 23, but that could change.

Jury trials at George Allen Courthouse are canceled for the next 30 days. So too are Justice of the Peace courts. That’s according to County Judge Clay Jenkins. The city of Dallas and its municipal courts are currently operating business-as-usual. Ditto with Dallas County buildings. We don’t currently have a limit on gatherings. That, obviously, could change.

Entertainment

The city of Dallas canceled the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was scheduled for March 14. It attracts around 125,000 people annually. If you must partake, there are other things still happening.

The Dallas Museum of Art has canceled all its museum programs through April 3. The museum remains open, but its programming has been nixed. Need a refund? Email here.

The Dallas Art Fair will now happen in October. No word yet on the ancillary events, like the Art Ball and the Eye Ball party, but it doesn’t look good.

The Art Dallas Contemporary Art Fair, scheduled for April 16 through 19, is off. From Glasstire: “This was to be its first year in Dallas.” The report says it’s off until 2021.

The Nasher Prize events will happen at the end of the year, instead of April. “We are postponing the Nasher Prize gala and its public ancillary events. The new dates for the 2020 Nasher Prize, including all Nasher Prize public programs, will be November 4-6, 2020. The graduate symposium will take place November 4; the Laureate lecture November 5; the Dialogues panel discussion on social practice on the morning of November 6; and the award gala the evening of November 6.

The NBA season is postponed. No word from the Mavericks yet on refunds.

The Conference USA Championships are being played in Frisco without fan have been canceled.

The Globe Life Park kickoff with Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson has been postponed. It was scheduled for March 14.

Other

From the Dallas Bar Association: “It is with sadness at the current state of world health and with the safety of our community in mind that the Dallas Bar Association has decided to close the Belo Mansion effective Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7 a.m. The closure will last through March 31, 2020. All bar meetings at Belo and our CLE Clinic sites will be postponed or cancelled. We will work with our sections and committees to provide alternate options for virtual meetings or online CLE. And, we will continuously assess the need to remain closed past March 31. We will communicate with you via our website, email, and social media. The DBA staff is working and available to help you, and our online CLE platform is available at www.dallasbar.org. Please reach out to us if you need help.”

