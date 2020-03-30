A Note on Walking Around Your Own Neighborhood, From Someone Who Does It Every Day

As I noted this morning in Leading Off, the city is considering taking drastic and immediate action to shut down trails, like the Katy Trail, probably especially the Katy Trail, if people don’t figure out how to use them while maintaining proper social distancing protocols. I’ve seen photos, and it’s just mind-blowingly stupid. Guys, WTF? It’s not a holiday. We are all home because we don’t want the virus to spread any further. And the Katy Trail looks like it always does. Maybe probably worse. Stop being so selfish. You know where there is a good place to walk or run? Literally anywhere else.

As most of you know, I am a big walker. I take at least one good walk every day, and I have consistently for the past four years. I have a book coming out later this year based on those walks. I know what I’m talking about. I know Dallas isn’t always pedestrian friendly, but mostly that is in urban spaces. In your neighborhood? Right now, it is perfect to walk or run or sprint or amble or whatever you want. Here’s what you need: your feet, some comfortable shoes/clothes, and that’s it.

Walking is great for exercise and for your mental health and for creativity and feeling connected to your spaces and so much more. Why do you need to go to the Katy Trail for that? So people can see you? So you can meet people? For the ‘gram? I’m sorry, we’ve pushed pause on all of that.

Step outside, pick a direction, and go. Look at the architecture of the houses around you and the idiosyncratic details. Look at the trees and plants and flowers, the flora that’s common and the gardens that are unique. Look at things! It’s great! You’ll see much more around your home than you will at the Katy Trail. Take advantage of it.