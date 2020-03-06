Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Transportation

A Curious License Plate on a Cool Ferrari

Maybe not worth 1,000 words but how about 40?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner March 6, 2020 1:23 pm

Here’s your Friday afternoon time waste. Walking by Ross Tower in downtown Dallas today, I espied this Ferrari parked in the valet’s driveway at Ross Tower. The license plate caught my eye. There has to be a story behind it. That’s where you come in. Slide into the comments and give us your best story, either likely or fantastical. Best entry gets my respect and admiration.

