TxDOT’s Feed Is the Best Way to Watch ‘The Leaning Tower of Dallas’ (Not) Come Down

From the 21st floor of Saint Paul Place, Dallas looks beautiful. It’s all blue skies and fluffy white clouds this Tuesday afternoon. I can’t see CityPlace from my desk, but I imagine it’s a nice day to gather below a damaged, slanting building and take in the slowest demolition project in modern Dallas history.

You wouldn’t know that from the live feed of the Texas Department of Transportation, which WFAA and NBC 5 have wisely chosen over their own. Why would you provide a pristine live feed from your expensive chopper like you did yesterday when you have access to footage that turns Uptown into Children of Men? Let CBS 11 or another one of your competitors waste their money on a pretty live feed—the taxpayers deserve what the taxpayers paid for, and that’s this footage of a blown-out looking building rising out of the ashes just east of Central Expressway, where, judging from how gray and desolate and zoomed-in TxDOT’s feed is, it’s likely that there are miles and miles of stalled cars and fires and looting and loose animals.

Just don’t look out your window; reality is never as fun.