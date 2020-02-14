Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
View Gallery
Ray Charles and President Ronald Reagan at the Republican National Convention in Dallas, 1984. (From the Clint Grant Collection, Dallas Public Library)

Dallas History

Tales from the Dallas History Archives: Looking Back at Dallas’ Presidential Visits

Just in time for primary season.

By Brandon Murray Published in FrontBurner February 14, 2020 9:27 am

With the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election only months away, candidates are on the campaign trail once again. Dallas has long been a campaign stop for numerous presidents, whether they were in office at the time, long out of office, or had the presidency in their future. The collections of Dallas Public Library’s Dallas History and Archives Division contain a plethora of presidential pictures spanning party lines and reaching back into the early twentieth century—many of which are available to view in the library’s online catalog.

The photos depicted in the following gallery are indicative of the unique materials found in the archival collections of Dallas Public Library. (Learn more by searching online in the catalog. Go to “Advanced” and use the “Limit By” option to select “Digital Archive” then type in your topic.)

Contact Dallas History & Archives Division at Dallas Public Library at (214) 670-1435 or email [email protected] with questions about the many fascinating photographic resources available. Brandon Murray, a librarian and archivist in the Dallas Public Library’s Dallas History & Archives Division, writes about North Texas history for D Magazine. See more of this series here. 

View Gallery
Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments