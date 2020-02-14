Tales from the Dallas History Archives: Looking Back at Dallas’ Presidential Visits

With the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election only months away, candidates are on the campaign trail once again. Dallas has long been a campaign stop for numerous presidents, whether they were in office at the time, long out of office, or had the presidency in their future. The collections of Dallas Public Library’s Dallas History and Archives Division contain a plethora of presidential pictures spanning party lines and reaching back into the early twentieth century—many of which are available to view in the library’s online catalog.

The photos depicted in the following gallery are indicative of the unique materials found in the archival collections of Dallas Public Library. (Learn more by searching online in the catalog. Go to “Advanced” and use the “Limit By” option to select “Digital Archive” then type in your topic.)

Contact Dallas History & Archives Division at Dallas Public Library at (214) 670-1435 or email [email protected] with questions about the many fascinating photographic resources available. Brandon Murray, a librarian and archivist in the Dallas Public Library’s Dallas History & Archives Division, writes about North Texas history for D Magazine. See more of this series here.