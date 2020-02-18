Petition Launched to Save the Leaning Tower of Dallas

I joked this morning in Leading Off about saving the Leaning Tower of Dallas, that stubbornly un-demolished part of the old ACS building off Central Expressway. Well, now someone has started a Change.org petition to make the thing a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The petition, started by Jimbob Dallas, reads:

Over the past few days, The Leaning Tower of Dallas has become the city’s largest cultural icon. After making national headlines, we are finally famous for something other than the JFK Assassination. Unfortunately, the demolition will be completed soon to make way for even more hideous shops and condos for the bourgeois residents of Uptown Dallas. We need to act FAST! We need to reach out to local officials to save our new historical landmark. You wouldn’t tear down the Leaning Tower of Pisa or the Great Pyramids of Giza and replace them with condos would you?

If anything, do it for the memes.