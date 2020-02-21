New EarBurner: SideDish Editor Rosin Saez Has Some Enchilada Takes

The first time I met Rosin Saez was near the end of last year during her job interview. She’d applied to be our online dining editor and had an impressive set of credentials: associate editor and style editor at Seattle Met magazine, where she oversaw complex features like this guide to the city’s ferries and smart, thorough shorter pieces, like this one on Filipino desserts. Our dining critic, Eve Hill-Agnus, was working on a Filipino feature at that very time. She was over the moon. After that interview, the three of us drank mezcal in the shadow of Fair Park. Hours later, I was out over my skis as they discussed the buckwheat content of the soba noodles at Tei-An. I knew we had to get her to Dallas.

In the past month, she’s fully immersed herself in our fine city. Rosin’s filed smart, timely pieces on the stresses delivery apps put on restaurants that may not have consented to their inclusion. She’s found restaurant opening scoops. And she’s helped Eve navigate this wild rash of retirements and chef changes that seemed to pick up right when she arrived. Welcome to Dallas! Rosin’s also working on a couple of big stories that I can’t wait to read. And she’s rethinking our print and online bar coverage.

We’re thrilled she’s here. Or, at least, we were. Until she said what she said about enchiladas. Listen for yourself, and allow her to introduce herself on EarBurner with Tim Rogers and Zac Crain. Follow her on Twitter. And, of course, stay hungry. There’s much to come.