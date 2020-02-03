Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
George Dunham, Mike Rhyner, and Craig Miller began yukking it up on The Ticket 20 years ago today. Photo by Elizabeth Lavin.

Media

Mike Rhyner Reads the Dallas Observer

THIS is how you do retirement.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner February 3, 2020 12:39 pm

Last week, contributing editor Eric Celeste griped about how terrible the Dallas Observer’s site is and how he couldn’t read a Jim Schutze column and how he wished someone would just read it aloud for him. As you no doubt know, the founding father of sportstalk radio, Mike Rhyner, retired recently. So, yeah. Rhyner obliged and read Schutze’s column so everyone can skip the Observer’s horrible site. Even in retirement, Rhyner continues to innovate.

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments