Mike Rhyner Reads the Dallas Observer

Last week, contributing editor Eric Celeste griped about how terrible the Dallas Observer’s site is and how he couldn’t read a Jim Schutze column and how he wished someone would just read it aloud for him. As you no doubt know, the founding father of sportstalk radio, Mike Rhyner, retired recently. So, yeah. Rhyner obliged and read Schutze’s column so everyone can skip the Observer’s horrible site. Even in retirement, Rhyner continues to innovate.