Leading Off (2/7/20)

Abel Ochoa Executed. About 18 years ago, the Dallas man murdered five members of his own family while high on crack cocaine. He was sentenced to death in 2003 and has been on death row since. His defense tried to get the Supreme Court to commute his sentence to life, but was unsuccessful.

City Ordered to Pay Fracking Company $23 Million. Trinity East Energy paid the city $19 million after receiving a message from then-City Manager Mary Suhm that she believed they’d be able to receive permits to drill on parkland. In 2013, the City Council declined to issue the permits to the company, which would’ve given it the ability to frack 22 acres near the Elm Fork. Yesterday, a jury found the city liable for negligent misrepresentation, statutory fraud, and regulatory taking of the property. They ordered Dallas to pay the money back, plus a few million more for good measure. Mary Suhm is still at City Hall, even when she’s not.

Suspect in A&M Commerce Killings Was Out on $1,500 Bail. The judge set his bond at $15,000 after he was accused of striking his ex-girlfriend with a glass lamp and hurling a box fan and a television at her. He slammed her to the floor and struck her with a metal frying pan. He held a knife over her and threatened to kill her. And still got that low bond. Two days later, he bonded out. Five days later, Abbaney Matts and her sister were shot and killed in their Texas A&M Commerce dorm room. He’s now in jail on a $1 million bond.

Nice, Chilly Day. Something happier: we’ve got a high of 61 and a low of 38 today. It should be a little cloudy, but not too bad. The sun returns tomorrow.