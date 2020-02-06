Leading Off (2/6/20)

Emergency Homeless Shelter Moves to Public Library Basement. This is the first time the emergency shelter for the homeless during sub-freezing temps has been in the basement of the downtown public library. It’s continuing through this morning. But it’s a temporary solution through the rest of the season.

Person Killed in Collision in Oak Cliff. A pickup collided with a car early this morning in west Oak Cliff, and the car driver died of injuries at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. It’s not clear yet whether charges will be filed.

It’ll Be Sunny Today, But Still Cold. Some roads may be icy this morning from yesterday’s precipitation.