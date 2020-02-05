Leading Off (2/5/20)

If It’s Going To Be Cold, It Might As Well Snow. But it appears the nasty stuff will mostly stay north and west of us today. The winter weather advisory stops at Tarrant County. WFAA reporters have morning photos of snow and sleet in Jack County, Graham, and Bryson. Dallas is looking at wind chills in the 20s.

Lawsuits Allege Lax Security at Plano Complex Where Billy Chemirmir Allegedly Smothered Seniors. One victim told staff of an intruder two days before her death. Chemirmir allegedly killed seven people—of his more than 20—at the complex, Preston Place Retirement Community.

Ex-Boyfriend Arrested in Murder of Two Sisters. Abbaney (20) and Deja (19) Matts were found dead in their dorm room at Texas A&M Commerce on Monday, and Abbaney’s two-year-old was found wounded. Police have now arrested Abbaney’s ex-boyfriend, Jacques Dshawn Smith, in the killings. He had been arrested January 27 for hitting Abbaney with a lamp and a frying pan and threatening her with a knife, according to Garland police, and then released on bond. His bail in the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was set at $15,000. An awful, awful story.