Leading Off (2/26/20)

Leaning Tower of Dallas Could Lean on For Weeks. The demolition company again adjusted the timeline on Tuesday night, saying it could be several days or weeks. “Only the building will determine how many days it will take to safely complete the project,” reads the statement. Clearly this is all an elaborate marketing ruse.

Allen Man Gets 60 Years for Shooting at Cops. Marcus Johnson-McBryde had pled guilty to car jacking two people at gun point, then leading police on a high speed chase and firing at officers.

It’s Cold Again. You can expect wind chills in the 20s and 30s today. Flurries were even possible this morning. Flurries! Make up your mind, Texas weather.