Leading Off (2/25/20)

The Leaning Tower of Dallas Still Stands! Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition says the process of bringing down the structure by tickling it with an undersized wrecking ball will now likely take another three or four days, making it a near certainty that no one with an office at Cityplace or The Richards Group will get any work done this week, because this whole silly thing is just too much fun not to watch.

500X Gallery Is Closing. The DMN says, “It is believed to be the oldest artist-run collaborative gallery in Texas, and possibly in the entire Southwest region.” 500X has done its thing for 41 years, and apparently the landlord thinks that’s long enough.

Lewisville Dog Cop Finds 600 Pounds of Meth. Stryker is a good boy! Such a good boy! Yes, he is!

Jim Coleman Officially Becomes a Texas Legal Legend Today. The famed litigator and co-founder of Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal died Saturday at 96. Here’s his obit. At SMU at noon, the Litigation Section of the State Bar of Texas will induct him as a Texas Legal Legend. Details here.