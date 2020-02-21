Leading Off (2/21/20)

Demolition Crew Mows Down Wrong Home. Today in Dallas Demolitions Gone Wrong, Irving-based JR’s Demolition had a permit to take down a house in Vickery Place. They parked outside of a pink home a few houses down from their desired target. And then they ran a bulldozer through it. The home had not been occupied since its owner died. JR’s owner says the home was incorrectly marked and didn’t have gas or power. The previous owner had asked a neighbor to not allow it to be torn down.

Dallas Is Apparently a Big Meth Hub. One of the top eight in the nation, according to the feds. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is allocating another $1 million to stop its distribution here.

Expect the Sun Today, But It’s Going to Be Cold. You can leave your preemptive umbrella at home. It’s in the low 30s right now, but the high is 50. The day should be sunny.

Libraries Will Soon Rent Out Hotspots For Residents in Areas With Poor Internet. Pleasant Grove Council member Jaime Resendez urged the City Council to spend almost $400,000 on portable internet devices that residents could check out from the library. Starting March 12, 900 devices will be available for checkout at 10 branch locations. The U.S. Census finds that more than 42 percent of Dallas residents don’t have adequate internet access. More work will be needed, but this is a step in the right direction.