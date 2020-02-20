Leading Off (2/20/20)

Council Member Wants to End Veteran Homelessness. Chad West, an Army vet and chair of the council’s Housing and Homelessness Solutions Committee, said yesterday that he and the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance are aiming to house 100 vets in 100 days. Beyond that, he wants to find every local veteran a home. Veterans can get federal vouchers from the Dallas Housing Authority.

Landmark First National Bank Tower Will House Downtown Dallas Inc. The building’s $450 million renovation will be finished this year, and Downtown Dallas Inc. will be the first major tenant. Kourtny Garrett, president and CEO of Downtown Dallas Inc., says: “We have been champions of this project, and it was a unique opportunity to put all of our operations under one roof.”

Number of DFW Democratic Voters More Than Doubled On First Day of Polls. On Tuesday, the first day of early voting, the number of Democratic voters more than doubled in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties from the same day in 2016.