Leading Off (2/18/20)

Leaning Tower of Dallas Becomes Internet Famous. Maybe the developers of that project off Central Expressway should just leave the core of the old ACS building as it, because people like to take pictures of it.

Trial Continues for Man Accused of Killing Richardson Cop. Jurors saw graphic body cam footage yesterday in the trial of Brandon McCall, who is accused of murdering officer David Sherrard. Testimony will continue today, and, if convicted, McCall could be executed or sent to prison without possibility of parole.

Prosper’s Chris Buescher Takes Third in Daytona 500. It was the longest Daytona 500 ever, and Denny Hamlin won in a photo finish that occurred moments after Ryan Newman was injured in a crash. Here’s video.