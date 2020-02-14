Leading Off (2/14/20)

It’s Really Cold Outside. This morning, temperatures were the coldest they’ve been all year. Which, of course, led to wrecks on icy roads. Apparently, the ice was caused by sprinklers that were left running near Central Expressway. Your high today is 49, although it was in the 20s about an hour ago. This weekend will warm up, with highs in the low 70s.

Officer Christopher Hess Found Not Guilty of Murder. Hess fired into a vehicle that he suspected to be stolen in 2017, killing 21-year-old Genevive Dawes. Body camera showed her refusing to follow commands to exit before Hess fired about a dozen rounds into the car. The defense argued that the car was moving toward him, and that he shot to “eliminate the threat.”

Dallas Reveals Its Climate Action Plan. And some, including Jim Schermbeck of Downwinders at Risk, believe it doesn’t go far enough.

Happy Valentine’s Day. Here’s a bunch of stuff to do.