Leading Off (2/13/20)

Botham Jean’s Colleagues Want to Combat Unconscious Workplace Bias. The PricewaterhouseCoopers employees participated yesterday in a touring bus program with VR headsets and other technology to help them recognize their unconscious biases. The bus, part of CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, will be in Richardson today and outside AT&T downtown tomorrow.

Dallas Will Get Its First Poker Room. With the support of the City Plan Commission, the Dallas City Council approved the opening of the Texas Card House poker room across from Valley View Center after denying it last January. Construction should take three to four months.

City Council Approves Donation for Adelfa Callejo Statue. The $100,000 donation was approved to place the statue of the civil rights champion in Main Street Garden. The Park and Recreation Board will decide exactly where the statue, the city’s first of a Latina, is placed.