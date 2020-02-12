Leading Off (2/12/20)

Feds Find FAA Isn’t Providing Sound Oversight of Southwest Airlines. 150,000 planes have taken off without meeting safety standards, and an FAA official tells investigators: “The safety culture at Southwest Airlines consists of using ‘diversion, distraction, and power’ to get what the company wants.” Yowza.

Metrocare, NTHBA Are in a Contract Dispute. The largest provider of mental health services in Dallas County (Metrocare) is trying to get every penny it can out of the regional coordinator (North Texas Behavioral Health Authority). But Metrocare has had financial problems, and NTHBA is concerned about how the money is being used.

Foreclosure Rates Are Falling. In Dallas, .2 percent of people lived in homes that were in foreclosure and 3.9 percent of homeowners had been late with a payment, as of November. The numbers are lower than they have been in two decades nationally. So that’s nice.