Leading Off (2/11/20)

Dallas Struggles With Street Racing. After several deaths related to stunt driving and racing, Dallas cops want to crack down by ticketing passengers and spectators. But some folks say it’s a city issue, not a policing issue, because folks in southern Dallas have few recreational alternatives.

Atmos Wants to Raise Rates. To repair its aging pipes, Atmos has asked Dallas for permission to raise rates 9.4 percent, or $5.48 for the average customer. More than 24 houses houses across North Texas and Central Texas have exploded since 2006 because of gas leaks, according to a DMN investigation.

Associate Pastor at Coppell Church Arrested for Sexually Assaulting a Child. Mesquite police arrested Jason Thomas, 40, at his Coppell home. He was an associate pastor at Valley Ranch Baptist Church, but police didn’t say whether the assault had a connection to his work at the church.

Morning News Runs Free Real Estate Listing. Allie Beth Allman is apparently having trouble selling the old Hunt estate on White Rock Lake. So the paper had an intern write this “story” headlined “Why Hasn’t the Iconic Mount Vernon-style Home on White Rock Lake Sold?” Solid work by Allie Beth.