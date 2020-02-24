Leading Off (02/24/2020)

Leaning Tower of Dallas Coming Down Today. I hope you got your pictures because the fun is over. It’s always over. It’s always been over.

Demolition Company Tears Down Wrong Vickery Place Home. The owner, Bobby Lindamood, says he’ll make it right, but short of a time machine, I don’t see how.

Mavs File Protest With the League Over the End of Saturday Night’s Hawks Game. Specifically, it regards the play with 9.7 seconds remaining, when Dorian Finney-Smith was called for a goaltend on a Trae Young layup attempt. Replay showed that it was a clean block AND YET the officials still counted the basket scored by John Collins after the whistle was blown. That basically sealed the game. The Mavs, to be fair, played pretty terribly over the last five minutes of the game; somehow the referees performed worse. (Ask Mark Cuban.) Side note: I went to the game with my son — my sister lives out there — and he was yelled at by a group protesting Kristaps Porzingis and the Mavs about a block away. So it was fun walking to the arena while someone screamed at him over a megaphone for “supporting a rapist” and it was great walking out after how the end went down. I liked everything else.

Exterminator Says He Treats Five to 10 Ride Share Vehicles For Bed Bugs Each Week. I think I can sum up my response to this as follows: NOPE.