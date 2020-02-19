Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (02/19/20)

Even LeBron is teeing off on the Astros now.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner February 19, 2020 7:22 am

Dallas County Foots the Bill For Last-Minute Poll Workers. The parties usually bring their own judges during primaries, but both sides fell short of requirements this year. County commissioners approved $359,000 to fill the gap.

DISD Names a New Chief Auditor. It’ll be Alan King, on an interim basis, after the board accepted Steven Martin’s resignation Tuesday night amid criticism. King helped end the Dallas County Schools fiasco and has worked as DISD’s chief financial officer.

Boy Scouts File for Bankruptcy. It could mean that a lot of people who say they were sexually abused as Scouts don’t get their day in court.

Lowest Greenville Getting Big Apartment Building. Eight stories, 230 units, just south of Sam’s Club behind the 7-Eleven.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments