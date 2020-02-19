Leading Off (02/19/20)

Dallas County Foots the Bill For Last-Minute Poll Workers. The parties usually bring their own judges during primaries, but both sides fell short of requirements this year. County commissioners approved $359,000 to fill the gap.

DISD Names a New Chief Auditor. It’ll be Alan King, on an interim basis, after the board accepted Steven Martin’s resignation Tuesday night amid criticism. King helped end the Dallas County Schools fiasco and has worked as DISD’s chief financial officer.

Boy Scouts File for Bankruptcy. It could mean that a lot of people who say they were sexually abused as Scouts don’t get their day in court.

Lowest Greenville Getting Big Apartment Building. Eight stories, 230 units, just south of Sam’s Club behind the 7-Eleven.