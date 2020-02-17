Leading Off (02/17/2020)

Building Partly Imploded. “The Leaning Tower of Dallas,” one guy called it. (in a local city columnist voice so perfect it is wearing sunglasses and a goatee) “It’s the most Dallas thing ever: we can’t even erase our yesterdays without waiting until tomorrow.” I guess they’re going to finish off the former Affiliated Computer Services building the old fashioned way, with a wrecking ball, and not the way I suggested, with cutting criticism.

Dallas Renegades Get First Touchdown, Win. One step closer to that inaugural XFL title.

Oprah Was Here. Her 2020 Vision Tour stop at the AAC explains why no one showed up to my day-long wellness event on Saturday.

Luka Has One Pretty Good All-Star Weekend Highlight. He hit a half-court buzzer beater during the Rising Stars game on Friday night. He also started in the actual All-Star Game and was on the winning team, but he was relatively quiet.