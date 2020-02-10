Leading Off (02/10/2020)

Dallas Renegades Are the Only Home Team to Lose on XFL’s Opening Weekend. Our building mates fell to the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-9, but they did get more than 17,000 fans out to Globe Life Park.

Man Wounded In Shooting Outside Dave & Buster’s. Dr. Carlos Chapa was a bystander when someone opened fire after two groups of people got into a fight inside and it continued outside. Is Chapa OK? Click through and see a photo.

Free Weddings On Valentine’s Day. Judge Martin Hoffman will be performing them at the 68th District Court on the 5th floor of the George Allen Courts Building. I don’t have a link; I saw a flier when I went to get me car registration. Weddings start at 9 a.m., and you have to have a wedding license.