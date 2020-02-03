Leading Off (02/03/20)

Congratulations to the Former Dallas Texans. And, of course, you know that the new Super Bowl champions are owned by the Hunt family, who also owns FC Dallas.

Stolen Ambulance Makes It All the Way to Louisiana. The woman who was driving it, and presumably stole it yesterday from an East Dallas Fire-Rescue station, was arrested in Bossier City.

Today is the Last Day to Register for Next Month’s Primary. Here’s what you need to know.

Carbon Monoxide Causes Evacuation of The Bridge. Sixteen people had to be taken to a hospital.

More Bribery Accusations Against Dwaine Caraway. Who wasn’t he taking money from? I mean, besides me. He bought me a Subway sandwich once.