Lake Dallas Tiny Houses Are Tiny!

Not many stories start this way. A few months back, a woman named Rebecca Lee Moody emailed from Santa Barbara saying that she was taking a train to Dallas to see for herself a village of tiny houses that has sprung up in Lake Dallas. It’s the first tiny village of its sort in the country. Rebecca sent along some links to stories she’d written and wanted to know if we’d be interested in something in the tiny house village. First, as someone who hates to fly and who has taken a train trip and loved it, I knew Rebecca and I would get along. Also, I was born in Goleta, which is about 2 miles up the 101 from Santa Barbara.

Email is the worst. Or at least 99 percent of it is. Rebecca is definitely a one-percenter. Her story went online today.