Jim Coleman, R.I.P.

In 2005, D Magazine conducted a survey of attorneys, asking them who was the most respected lawyer in town. The results were problematic. Jim Coleman won the vote in a landslide. Not even close. The problem arose when I contacted him and asked if we could write about him. His initial response: nope. At that point, Coleman had been practicing law for 50 years. Far as I could tell, though, he’d never been profiled. It took some convincing, but he finally came around.

Coleman died Saturday at the age of 96. Here’s a fine obit from the Dallas Morning News. And here’s what I wrote in 2005, after having lunch with the most humble legend I’ve ever met.