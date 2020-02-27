Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Attorney Jim Coleman, photographed here for the magazine in 2005. He passed away on Saturday, February 21, 2020. (Photo by Allison V. Smith)

Law

Jim Coleman, R.I.P.

They don't make em like that anymore.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner February 27, 2020 10:37 am

In 2005, D Magazine conducted a survey of attorneys, asking them who was the most respected lawyer in town. The results were problematic. Jim Coleman won the vote in a landslide. Not even close. The problem arose when I contacted him and asked if we could write about him. His initial response: nope. At that point, Coleman had been practicing law for 50 years. Far as I could tell, though, he’d never been profiled. It took some convincing, but he finally came around.

Coleman died Saturday at the age of 96. Here’s a fine obit from the Dallas Morning News. And here’s what I wrote in 2005, after having lunch with the most humble legend I’ve ever met.

