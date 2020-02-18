Jeopardy Remains a Fan of Former Mayor Mike Rawlings

In 2013, we learned that then-Mayor Mike Rawlings DVR’d Jeopardy every night. He popped up on an episode as a clue alongside Mark Cuban and Jerry Jones.

Well, it took seven years, but Rawlings now has his own clue. It came in the category of words that rhyme with “fighter” and got its winning contestant $800. Via his former chief of staff, the answer was, of course, “uniter:”

Things that rhyme with fighter for $800… pic.twitter.com/ZEtWvA0pq7 — Scott Goldstein (@sgoldstein) February 18, 2020

In a similar feeling of satisfaction, it has been about as many years since we’ve had a reason to use this photo: