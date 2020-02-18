Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Elizabeth Lavin

Local News

Jeopardy Remains a Fan of Former Mayor Mike Rawlings

He may not be in office, but he's still on your TV.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner February 18, 2020 11:26 am

In 2013, we learned that then-Mayor Mike Rawlings DVR’d Jeopardy every night. He popped up on an episode as a clue alongside Mark Cuban and Jerry Jones.

Well, it took seven years, but Rawlings now has his own clue. It came in the category of words that rhyme with “fighter” and got its winning contestant $800. Via his former chief of staff, the answer was, of course, “uniter:”

In a similar feeling of satisfaction, it has been about as many years since we’ve had a reason to use this photo:

HAHAHA, ALRIGHT YOU RASCALS!

