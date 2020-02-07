Fifth Circuit Tells Albert G. Hill III to Stop Challenging His Father’s Will

Back on November 8, 2007, Albert G. Hill III sued his father, his sisters, his aunts, and Tom Hunt over the management of Hunt Petroleum and the family’s trusts. Things got ugly and complicated as family conflicts are wont to do. You can read all about it here.

Squabbling over the trust was supposed to be put to rest with a settlement agreement in 2010. At that point, Hill III agreed not to contest the last will and testament of his father, Albert Hill Jr., in return for a nine-figure payment. But when Daddy died, Hill III immediately challenged the will in probate court, ultimately forcing the Fifth Circuit to weigh in on the settlement five different times.

An alert FrontBurnian gave me a head’s up that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision on Tuesday that looks like it might “put a period at the end of that saga.” The appellate court upheld the terms of the lower court’s order prohibiting Hill III from contesting Hill Jr.’s will in any matter, in any court, in any future world. The only remaining question is how much he may owe his sisters in additional costs and fees. The decision is available here.