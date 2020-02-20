Curbed Calls Dallas One of the Top 10 Cities To Move To Right Now

Dallas may not be the millennial magnet some headlines have made us out to be. But a new feature from Curbed suggests those millennials would be wise to consider Dallas as their next home.

Dallas, Curbed says, is one of the 10 best cities to move to right now.

The city’s charming attributes, per the Vox Media-owned real estate site: a still relatively affordable cost of living, a movement toward embracing walkable areas, and a cast of surrounding suburbs drawing corporate relocations while recommitting to densifying their downtowns. Transplants to Big D, Curbed says, are “increasingly able to find the urban lifestyles they left behind.”

Among the other shoutouts are Klyde Warren Park, the Pritzker District, the M-Streets and Vickery neighborhoods, Deep Ellum’s evolution, “football-crazy” Allen, and the apartment boom in Frisco.

We’re joined on the list by cities like Charlotte, Denver, Boise, and Madison. Find them all here.