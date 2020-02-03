Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
One of these guys is Ben. The other is Skin.

Media

Ben and Skin Take Their Talents to 97.1 the Eagle

Less sports, more other stuff.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner February 3, 2020 4:24 pm

For those of you waiting for the announcement, it just popped up on YouTube. Ben Rogers (no relation, as far as Ben and I know) and Skin Wade will start February 10 on The Eagle. They’ll do their thing from 2 to 5 p.m., before Russ Martin takes the mic. Here’s my expert media analysis on this move: KEOM really screwed up by not signing these guys. And here’s the video, in which the guys explain that their show will now be 23 percent sports:

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments