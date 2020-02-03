Ben and Skin Take Their Talents to 97.1 the Eagle

For those of you waiting for the announcement, it just popped up on YouTube. Ben Rogers (no relation, as far as Ben and I know) and Skin Wade will start February 10 on The Eagle. They’ll do their thing from 2 to 5 p.m., before Russ Martin takes the mic. Here’s my expert media analysis on this move: KEOM really screwed up by not signing these guys. And here’s the video, in which the guys explain that their show will now be 23 percent sports:

