Behold the Dallas-Based Underdog Candidate of the 2020 Presidential Election

Talking to mayoral candidate Alyson Kennedy last year was a wild ride. The Socialist Workers Party member was ready to blow it all up and start something new, and felt confident she could flip society for the working woman and man from Dallas’ City Hall. Unfortunately for Kennedy, all but 469 voters couldn’t picture her particular view of the world.

Well, now she’s thinking bigger—again. For the second straight presidential election, Kennedy is in the running. You can catch her on Saturday in Dallas. Here’s the press release announcing Kennedy’s candidacy: