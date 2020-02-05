Politics & Government
Behold the Dallas-Based Underdog Candidate of the 2020 Presidential Election
Alyson Kennedy remains ready to start the revolution.
Talking to mayoral candidate Alyson Kennedy last year was a wild ride. The Socialist Workers Party member was ready to blow it all up and start something new, and felt confident she could flip society for the working woman and man from Dallas’ City Hall. Unfortunately for Kennedy, all but 469 voters couldn’t picture her particular view of the world.
Well, now she’s thinking bigger—again. For the second straight presidential election, Kennedy is in the running. You can catch her on Saturday in Dallas. Here’s the press release announcing Kennedy’s candidacy:
“My campaign presents a road forward for working-class struggle to advance the self-confidence, fighting capacities and class consciousness of working people.”
The Socialist Workers Party has announced a ticket of Alyson Kennedy, candidate for U.S. president and Malcolm Jarrett for vice-president in 2020 elections. Kennedy is currently on a campaign tour in Texas where she will be speaking at the Socialist Workers Party campaign headquarters in Dallas at 1005 West Jefferson Blvd, Suite 207 on Saturday, Feb. 8th at 7:00 PM.
She explains, “Working people have the capacities to fight for better wages, working conditions and to defend our rights. We will transform ourselves in the course of our struggles in the years ahead, becoming capable of running society ourselves.”
Kennedy, who is from Dallas, was the Socialist Workers Party candidate for Dallas Mayor in 2019. A socialist and trade union fighter for decades, she was the SWP candidate for president in 2016. Today she works at Walmart in Dallas, where she organizes with other workers to fight for higher wages and better workers conditions.
Comments