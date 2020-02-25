Architect Chosen to Re-Imagine The Kalita Humphreys Theater

For the last decade or so, ever since the Dallas Theater Center moved to its fancy new digs in the Arts District, one of the city’s most architecturally significant buildings, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, has sat in a kind of limbo. No longer the main home of the city’s Tony Award-winning regional theater, the Kalita still hosts some DTC productions each year. Other theater groups–Uptown Players, Second Thought Theatre, and others–have used the main theater space or the black box theater on the leafy campus. But scheduling limitations as well as tricky spacial configurations have left the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Kalita languishing.

In 2018, Dallas Morning News architecture critic Mark Lamster called it “the most neglected, misunderstood, and mismanaged building in Dallas.” In that 2018 article, Lamster advocated that the city move ahead with a 2010 master plan for the Kalita, arguing that the Kalita was victim of a fate that besieges so many of Dallas’ signature assets. “The city makes plans and plans and plans, never acting on them, always kicking the can just a little farther down the road,” Lamster wrote. “All that planning gives the impression of progress, without resolving any of the sticky political and financial challenges genuine progress entails.”

A short while after Lamster’s piece was published, I was chatting with Dallas Theater Center Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty, who echoed Lamster’s disappointment with the legacy of mismanagement and under-utilization surrounding the Kalita, but cautioned against clinging to the 2010 master plan. After all, that document was created as the Dallas Theater Center was moving into the Wyly Theatre, and over the past decade, the DTC has learned a lot about how to best operate in the Wyly–as well as what other needs could be met by a re-imagined Kalita campus. Furthermore, the last decade’s Arts District expansion–as well as improvements to facilities like the Latino Cultural Center–have shifted the local theater community’s list of priorities and needs. Wouldn’t the best way to imagine the Kalita’s future be to start afresh and reconsider how its campus and location could meet as many community needs as possible?

That is now the approach that the city will pursue. A stakeholder group charged with leading the Kalita redo announced today that it has chosen architectural firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro to draft a new master plan for the nine-acre site. The firm has been tasked not only with re-imagining the Kalita Humphreys Theater and enhancing its access to the adjacent Katy Trail, it will also design two new theaters for the campus that will address spacial, programming, and educational needs.

And so the planning process will start anew. That might be frustrating to some who won’t want to wait for more plans to be drawn up before the Kalita can move towards a brighter future. But while I share Lamster’s impatience with Dallas’ penchant for endless planning, I’m optimistic that this is the right approach. I am hopeful about the promise to undo some of the mistakes of the Kalita’s dreadful 1980s renovation, while also making the space more feasible for DTC productions and productions by other large and mid-sized theater companies. The promise of additional theater space for area performance groups could be even more of a boon for local theater. Perhaps the new master plan can address some of the needs that were supposed to met by the second phase of the Moody Performance Hall, which is unlikely to materialize any time soon.

And while the master plan won’t solve some of the endemic challenges at the Kalita Lamster pointed out in 2018–like the peculiar administrative overlaps that stifle its management–a re-imagined theater and campus should help reintegrate the neglected Kalita into the core of the city’s cultural scene in ways the 2010 master plan might not have otherwise achieved.

