What Is Up With Luka Doncic’s Free Throw Shooting?

If you are a Mavs fan, you have no doubt seen the GIF I have included here of Luka Doncic ripping his jersey apart, not out of shame in its 1990s-antidrug-ad design, but because he clanked a pair of free throws against the Lakers on Friday night. For the game, he was 8-13 from the stripe.

He was better the next game, a win over the Sixers, but last night he wen’t 2-8 and I would say most of the six misses I saw were not that close. I saw someone last week suggest he might have the yips. Does my Slovenian son have a problem? His FT percentage is now under 80 percent, at 78.2 as of this morning, and given how often he hears whistles (which is probably half as often as he actually gets fouled), you’d like to see him at least in the low 80s. So, should we be worried?

Nah, I just wanted to post that GIF. Carry on.