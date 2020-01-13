Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Sports & Leisure

Tim Cowlishaw’s Awkward Reversal on Trinity Forest Golf Course

He always loved it until he didn't.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 13, 2020 8:50 am

Over the weekend, we learned that the PGA Tour won’t return to Trinity Forest after this year’s Byron Nelson, in May. That news led to an interesting take from the DMN’s Tim Cowlishaw. Wylie H. Dallas posted to Twitter a comparison of what Cowlishaw wrote this weekend with what he wrote when the course first hosted the tournament. Oops:

