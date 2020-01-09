The Best Documentary Out of Corsicana Is Not About Fruitcake

I watched the first few episodes of Cheer last night, the new Netflix documentary from the producer of Last Chance U. It follows the national championship cheer team out of Navarro College in Corsicana, one that even the locals weren’t particularly aware of. It has hard luck stories. It has grit. It has heart. It has broken noses and concussions and shockingly-difficult-to-apply hair ribbons. It’s as poetic as football and almost as violent, and it’s certainly better than fruitcake. Here’s a great article about it. Watch it.