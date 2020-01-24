Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere Is NOT Humbled

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is right now holding its annual winter meeting in D.C. One mayor in attendance is Plano’s Harry LaRosiliere, who tweeted yesterday: “TEXAS mayors lead the nation in Transportation. I am humbled to chair the Transportation committee for the ⁦@usmayors flanked by vice chairs ⁦@Johnson4Dallas & ⁦@SylvesterTurner and always supported by my Big Sis ⁦@MayorBetsyPrice.”

Uh-oh. Here we go again.

With all due respect to the City of Excellence, Mayor LaRosiliere is not humbled. Now then. If LaRosiliere were to go bar hopping in Adams Morgan with Mayor Betsy Price and, say, Mayor Shawn Reilly of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and if he were to wear a pair of hand-me-down Luccheses from Mayor Eric Johnson, and if LaRosiliere, unaccustomed to bar hopping in boots, were to fall down one of the many flights of stairs at the famous Madam’s Organ, and if, as a result of his injuries, he had to attend his next Plano City Council meeting while wearing a neck brace, an eye patch, and a pair of Depend Fit-Flex underwear — if all that happened, then LaRosiliere would be humbled. But until that happens, Harry LaRosiliere is honored to chair the Transportation Committee at the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

More bike lanes, please.