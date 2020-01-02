Luka Dončić is the No. 1 Overall Vote-Getter for the 2020 All-Star Game

The NBA today released the first returns in the fan vote — which makes up 50 percent of the formula for how a player is selected — and would you look at that? One Luka Dončić is leading all vote-getters, not just the Western Conference or guards in the Western Conference or guards on the Dallas Mavericks, with 1,073,957 votes.

As much as I love Dirk Nowitzki, seeing Luka in the ASG is going to be much more fun, because his game is made for ridiculous exhibitions like this. We are going to see some ludicrous passes and probably some attempted passes that are like some sort of Dude Perfect stunt.