Leading Off (1/9/20)

Royal Blue Grocery Gets a Loan To Open Oak Cliff Store. The Dallas City Council approved a $350,000 economic development loan for the grocer’s new store on Davis Street in the old Bolsa Mercado spot. This will help with needed renovations, and the store is expected to open this spring.

Woman Shot and Killed in East Oak Cliff. She had gotten out of her SUV and was shot. She was then taken to a hospital, where she died. This is Dallas’ fourth homicide of the year already.

Southwest Opened Its Largest Maintenance Hangar in Texas. But the Dallas-based airline’s 240,000-square-foot maintenance facility is at Houston Hobby Airport, not Love Field. It can house six 737 aircraft inside and eight more outside.

Man With Knife Shot by VA Officers. Dallas police said the man refused to drop his weapon and was subsequently shot by Veterans Affairs hospital officers. He died of his injuries.