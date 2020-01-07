Leading Off (1/7/20)

Garland Officer Shoots Machete-Wielding Man Who Reportedly Charged Police. That’s the headline from the DMN. Not much else to add except that the guy was not seriously injured, which makes me wonder if there isn’t at least one Garland cop that needs to spend more time on the range.

Mike Rhyner’s Exit Interview. Of course Robert Wilonsky got the founder of The Ticket to talk yesterday after his Irish exit from the airwaves.

Cowboys Hiring Mike McCarthy ‘Is Either Brilliant or Uninspired.’ Hot take from the DMN’s David Moore.

Luka Made More Luka Magic. Zac’s Slovenian son put up a 38-point triple double last night in a win over the Bulls. He’s now got 11 of them for the season, adding to his Mavericks record, which was once owned by Jason Kidd. Do you want to see the highlights? Of course you do: