Leading Off (1/30/20)

Former Dallas Priest Arrested. Richard Thomas Brown, who was accused of sexually assaulting a child in the 1980s, was arrested in Missouri last night. Brown was on the “credibly accused” list released by the Dallas Catholic Diocese last year.

AA Pilots Rally at DFW Airport. The American Airlines pilots held signs outside Terminal D saying, “Frustrated with AA? So are we.” They want a new contract as well as better scheduling and operations.

Dallas Gang Member Sentenced to 17 Years. Rafael Rubi, who was involved in several Oak Cliff drive-by shootings in 2018, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison yesterday. He had pleaded guilty last year to multiple drug and firearm offenses.

J. Crew Is Closing in West Village. The space will be available this summer.