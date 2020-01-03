Leading Off (1/3/20)

Cowboys Have Maybe, Probably, But Not-Quite-Yet Parted With Jason Garrett. That’s despite ESPN’s Ed Werder reporting yesterday that it’s a done deal. The Dallas Morning News is saying it’s a matter of when—the paper reported that the coach even showed up for a workday on Thursday. Long, drawn-out, and boring. Not unlike the Cowboys season.

Chief Hall Releases Crime Response Report. The News says it has generated “tepid” reactions from stakeholders. Mayor Eric Johnson asked the chief and city manager for a detailed plan to combat the city’s rising rates of violent crime. Hall’s plan is to cut crime by up to 10 percent in some of the city’s hot spots, but the head of the police union says it lacks details on how to get there. Johnson, meanwhile, says he has some lingering “concerns.” The plan also includes a restructuring of its crime analysis unit that uses more pedestrian hires to head up an intelligence unit, something recommended in last year’s audit.

DPD Picking Up Warrants for Domestic Violence. If you had an outstanding warrant, police sent you a letter urging you to turn yourself in. Now, the Domestic Violence Unit is making citywide arrests. The last time a roundup like this occurred was in the middle of 2018.

Stay Up Late Tonight and Look Up. Around 4 a.m. we’ll get a pretty neat meteor shower. Apparently, more than 100 will be visible in the sky.