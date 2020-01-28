Leading Off (1/28/20)

Bar Louie Closes 38 Restaurants. The Addison-based chain has filed for bankruptcy and will try to get its act together with its 90 remaining locations. A restaurant analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence said: “There are too many restaurants.”

Concert Venue to Open in Design District. Mark Cuban and Live Nation are working together to create The HiFi Dallas in an old warehouse that sits across Stemmons from the AAC. It will accommodate 1,000 and is expected to open in May. Cuban said: “I just thought it would be fun.”

It’s Election Day in District 100. Two people are running to replace Eric Johnson in the House district that includes parts of West Dallas, East Dallas and southern Dallas: community activist Lorraine Birabil and businessman and minister James Armstrong III. Turnout was already expected to be light before the rain moved in. Birabil said: “We still have a lot of work to do, but I feel good about it.”

Mavs Beat Thunder. While wearing a pair of Kobe V Chaos sleds, Luka put up 29 points and grabbed 11 boards in a 107-97 win. You can get your highlights right here. Tim Rogers said: “Luka is good at basketball.”

Stars Win, Get Dissed by DMN. The Stars beat the Lightning in overtime last night, and as of 7:11 this morning, the paper didn’t have anything about the game on its homepage. Clicking through to the Sports section revealed this layout. Tim Rogers added: “Dang.”