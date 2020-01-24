Leading Off (1/24/20)

Luka Doncic, All Star. Has a nice ring to it, right? It is perhaps the least surprising thing to happen in Dallas sports in many years, but it’s still a joy to see his reaction to the news.

Tornado-damaged Thomas Jefferson High School Will Be Renovated. Instead of being rebuilt from the ground up, Dallas ISD trustees voted last night to spend $82 million renovating the site. This was the least expensive option; rebuilding would’ve cost somewhere around $142 million. The school’s trustee, Edwin Flores, had advocated for a more aggressive rebuild to improve the campus’ layout.

Drive-By Shooting in Uptown. A woman was injured when a person fired into her car as she sat in the passenger seat at a light in the 2200 block of Pearl Street, near Klyde Warren Park. Officers have no information about the suspects. The car was hit 11 times and police found eight shell casings.

Cook Children’s Says Treatments for Sick Child Are Cruel and Painful. Tinslee Lewis was born with a rare congenital heart condition and chronic lung disease. She cannot live on her own, and doctors must sedate her while they provide the medical care they can. Her family has filed a restraining order preventing the hospital from removing her from life support, but the doctors say she is in pain from the prolonged medical treatments required to stop her from dying each day. “Experienced pediatric nurses and doctors — who have dedicated their lives to treating the sickest children — are unable to reconcile with their ethical duties the excruciating but pointless pain they must cause [Tinslee] every single day,” the brief says, according to WFAA. The state’s highest Republican lawmakers have sided with Tinslee’s family.

Today Will Be Sunny With a High of 60. Forget how overcast it was yesterday—the sun will be out all day today.