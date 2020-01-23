Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (1/23/20)

We'll see the sun this afternoon.

By Christiana Nielson Published in FrontBurner January 23, 2020 7:30 am

PSA Honoring Botham Jean Will Play During Super Bowl. It’s part of the partnership between the NFL and his family’s foundation and was produced by Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation.

Texas Instruments Closing Two Factories. Two North Texas semiconductor plants will shutter in the next three to five years. They don’t have the infrastructure necessary to be upgraded to current technology. TI plans to transfer many of the employees to other manufacturing sites and offer the others severance.

After 18-year-old Killed in Shooting, Family Plans to Sue DISD. Marc Strickland was fatally shot at a high school basketball game between DISD schools. His mother’s attorney announced yesterday that he plans to sue the district. She believes his death could have been prevented by the use of metal detectors.

Dallas County Reports 11th Death from Flu. The Dallas County resident was a 34-year-old with no underlying medical conditions.

