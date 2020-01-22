Leading Off (1/22/20)

UNT Student Killed By Police After Pulling Meat Cleaver and Frying Pan. Witnesses say he’d been banging on doors and smashing out lights at an apartment complex in Denton. Once police were on scene and questioning witnesses, he came back out of an apartment, according to police. Officers apparently tried to tase him, it didn’t work, and the man charged, stabbing one of them in the shoulder. He was shot and killed. The officer is expected to recover.

18 DFW Companies Earn Perfect Scores For LGBTQ Inclusivity. That’s according to the annual Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. North Texas had 11 perfect scores last year. I point you to D CEO’s excellent package called, “The Business of Pride,” which digs into the steps some of these companies have taken.

Adelfa Callejo Sculpture Will Go in Main Street Gardens. Callejo, a civil rights advocate, was Dallas’ first practicing Latina lawyer and will now represent the city’s first sculpture of a Latina.

Norma Hunt Has Been to Every Super Bowl. She’s the only woman who can say that. Now, for the first time in half a century, she will go with a chance to watch her team win it. I promise this bullet point is only 30 percent, maybe 40 percent, about me wanting to remind you that team is my team, the Kansas City football Chiefs. I mean, definitely no more than 50 percent. 60 or 70 percent, absolute tops. Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt is a Dallas guy! This is basically a Dallas story. Seriously, 80 percent at most.