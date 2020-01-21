Leading Off (1/21/20)

Trump Puts Former North Texas Federal Prosecutor on Defense Team. When the impeachment trial kicks into gear this week, congressman John Ratcliffe will be there to defend the president. Ratcliffe got his law degree at SMU, was the mayor of Heath, and served as a U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas.

Man and 15-year-old Boy Injured in South Dallas Shooting. They were standing on a street corner when people in a passing car opened fire on them, blatantly ignoring the mayor’s proclamation that 2020 is a year of non-violence, just like the guy who shot a 9-year-old girl on I-35E in a road rage incident earlier in the day.

Price Cut on T. Boone Pickens’ Ranch. The 65,000-acre Mesa Vista spread in the Panhandle was put on the market in 2017 for $250 million. Brokers have cut the price to $220 million and said that the buyer can keep the washer and dryer combo, too.

DART to Present New Plans for Silver Line. Far North Dallas residents are cheesed at how the trains will cut through their neighborhood, so DART will propose elevating the tracks at some busy intersections. Except that goes against an earlier resolution that the trains and cars will remain at or below grade.