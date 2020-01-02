Leading Off (1/2/20)

Stars Beat Predators in Winter Classic. Yesterday at the Cotton Bowl, the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-2. There were 85,630 people in the stands for the Winter Classic.

Driver Shot After Hit-and-Run. A person was shot and hospitalized after chasing a pickup that hit his or her car early this morning on Greenville Avenue. The pickup driver opened fire on the other driver, and there’s still no information about the suspect.

Oak Cliff New Year’s Day Shooting Is First Local Homicide of 2020. The victim later died at a hospital. It’s Dallas’ first homicide of the decade.

Every Decade in D-FW Has Gotten Warmer Since the 1970s. The past 10 years were Dallas-Fort Worth’s warmest yet.